Motorcycle riders asking you to share the road

So far this year, five people have died while riding motorcycles on Kentucky's highways. Kentucky State Police say there were more than 100 deaths last year. Now, one group is hoping you look twice and save a life.

On Saturday, hundreds of motorcycles will hit the road for the annual Shanna Litchfield Memorial Ride.

Deidre Wilford says her sister, Shanna Litchfield, died in a motorcycle crash on March 15, 2015.

"The person that got taken from me was the best person you'd ever meet," says Wilford.

Shanna's husband, Jeremiah Litchfield, was also hit in the crash, but he survived.

"The car stopped when she hit me, and wife didn't have anywhere to go but t-bone the side of the car. And, when she t-boned the side of the car, she flipped over, landed on her neck, and it killed her instantly," says Litchfield.

Now, Shanna's friends are riding in her honor, and each one has a horror story of their own.

"My head went through the back side window of his car," says Bobby Williams. "I saw the inside of this car. Bike went up underneath the car, totaled the bike. First thing he said, 'I didn't see you.'"

"You hear stories about it every day where people neglect to pay attention to what they're doing," says Chris Neale.

"He didn't even look," says Mike McNerthney. "He came right out in front of my trike, and I just about hit him in the back end."

"What could be a fender bender in a car could be life or death for a biker," says Tim Allbritten.

Wilford says they're paying attention to you out on the roads, and now she's asking that you pay attention to them.

"They're expecting a full size car. They're not looking for the little bike or something, but if they would just look twice," says Wilford.

If you have a motorcycle, you're invited to join the Shanna Litchfield Memorial Ride. Bikers will meet at the Big Apple Cafe in Murray, Kentucky, on Saturday. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.