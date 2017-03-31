Anti-allergy medicine EpiPen recall expands to US

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
President Donald Trump tweeted "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!"More
President Donald Trump tweeted "If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!"More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Heartland CARES, Inc. and Hope Unlimited Family Care Center will be providing the free screenings as part of National HIV Testing Day which is June 27.More
Heartland CARES, Inc. and Hope Unlimited Family Care Center will be providing the free screenings as part of National HIV Testing Day which is June 27.More
A local Illinois county has filed a lawsuit against five manufacturers of prescription opioids, alleging the companies lied about the risks, benefits and negative effects of the drugs to make more money.More
A local Illinois county has filed a lawsuit against five manufacturers of prescription opioids, alleging the companies lied about the risks, benefits and negative effects of the drugs to make more money.More