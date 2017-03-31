Internet providers allowed to sell your browsing history: how to protect yourself

Any day now, President Donald Trump is expected to sign a law that would allow internet providers to sell your personal browser history, according to the White House.

The practice was already legal, but former President Barack Obama introduced restrictions that required internet providers to get permission first.

Anthony Vanhorn, owner of The Computer Guy in Murray, Kentucky, says privacy is a fallacy online. “You get on the internet, you go places, you leave footprints all the way across the internet just for everyone to see,” he says.

He says he thinks the push for companies to buy your browsing history without permission isn’t new, but he worries it could get more invasive. “What is to say a third party couldn't buy that information and solicit you and hold you for ransom and say 'OK, you've been doing this, this, and this. Pay us or we're telling your employer,'?” he asks.

Vanhorn recommends taking a look at your security settings on your laptop or phone. There are options to disable cookies from saving to your browser. You can also shut off location services on your phone; however, the minute you’re logged onto the internet, your location and digital footsteps are back on the grid.

He also recommends be creative with your passwords and making sure they are not easy to guess.

The No. 1 piece of advice Vanhorn and other experts around the country have for you to keep your private history private is to purchase a virtual private network or VPN.

The VPN acts as a middle man. Right now when you buy something online, you have a digital connection to a company’s server. If you have a VPN, the VPN makes the connection for you. In other words, your identity is never connected to the sites you access.

He doesn’t recommend taking advantage of free services. The average cost, he says, is $50 to $100 a year.

Comcast, an internet and cable provider that owns NBC, has said it will not sell browsing history.