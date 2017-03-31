Mayor 'disturbed' by newly disclosed emails on building where fatal fire happened

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she found emails from fire officials warning of dangerous conditions in a building that burned this week to be "extremely disturbing."



Schaaf said she had not known until recently of emails dating back to early January in which fire officials repeatedly warn the building lacked fire extinguishers, working alarms and exits.



A fire captain recommended in a Jan. 8 email that they consider shutting down the building immediately. Monday's fire killed four people and displaced dozens of low-income residents.



Schaaf said earlier this week that new streamlined communications she put in place after a devastating December fire to keep problem buildings from slipping through the cracks seem to have improved and worked in this case.



But on Friday, after the emails were released by the city, she said the city needed to continue learning and improving its systems.



She also said she was "disgusted" with the building's landlord.