Donation helps send veterans to Washington

Veterans in southern Illinois are one step closer to taking their first honor flight.

Pass One Hour Heating and Air donated more than $8,500 Friday to the group as part of a winter fundraiser. The money will go to help 57 World War II and Korean War veterans visit the war memorial built in their honor in Washington, D.C., next month.

Nancy Brown, who is vice chair of the board of directors for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, said they don’t have any staff workers and no other costs associated with the trip, so all donations go directly to the veterans. Anything they don’t use on this trip will go to the next one.

"The 25th of April is our first inaugural trip, but we don't want it to be our last. We want to do many, many more. This is a continuing effort that we're going to need funds for in the future to support," Brown said.

If you want to help, Brown said they’re in need of volunteers and guardians to go on the trip with veterans. For more information, click here.