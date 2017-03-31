Lot approved for new Johnson County Courthouse

There will soon be a new spot in one southern Illinois county where folks can pick up a marriage license or register to vote. The Johnson County, Illinois, board approved a location for its future courthouse at a meeting earlier this week.

County workers say it's a project that's good for their health.

Danell Mott has worked for Johnson County for the past 27 years, but never from the county courthouse. Over the years her assessor's office, along with a handful of others, outgrew the courthouse and moved down the street to the annex.

The work environment is far from perfect.

"Well, we have termites. Yeah, in the back room there's settling, in the back room there;s cracking in the walls. Yeah, there's issues," Mott says.

Jackson County Board Chairman Ernie Henshaw says there are other problems as well.

"We've now got to these buildings that have mold, space issues, and we're outgrowing those. So, we're going to have to do something again, so it's time," Henshaw says.

This week the county board approved a location nearby for the future courthouse. Henshaw says it's time to move plans forward.

"It's the biggest need that the county has, without a doubt," Henshaw says. He says the county already owns most of the land along the block from 146 to West Main Street. They plan to put the courthouse there and what's left over will become green space.

"It's gonna' be a long road, but it'll be nice," Mott says.

The county board is working with an architect on the courthouse's design, but Mott says she's looking forward to finally having every county office under one roof.

Johnson County voters approved a 1 percent sales tax hike to pay for the new courthouse during an election last march. Henshaw says they plan to break ground on the site by late summer.

He says they hope to start moving offices over to the new building in two years.