Man arrested in theft of trailer from Paducah home

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the thefts of two trailers and a lawn mower, according to Paducah police.

Police say 53-year-old Wilson Walker of Paducah was arrested around 1:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. They say he owns a white Ford SUV investigators believe was involved in the theft of a trailer from the driveway of a local home on Wednesday.

Investigators found the SUV, and it was impounded. Officers say Walker went to the police department Friday to speak with detectives, and they say he admitted that he stole that trailer, as well as another trailer and a lawn mower in a separate incident.

Detectives served a search warrant at Walker's home in Paducah on Friday, and found the lawn mower. The stolen trailers were found in Livingston County.

Walker was jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail on a charge of theft by unlawful taking more than $500.