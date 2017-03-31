Police investigating theft of SUV from grocery store parking lot

Paducah police say they need your help solving the theft of an SUV.

Officers say a local man reported someone stole his Buick Rendezvous Friday afternoon from the parking lot of a Cash Saver grocery store on Jackson Street.

The man told police he left the car unlocked with the keys on the console.

Sheriff's deputies in Livingston County found the SUV in a river around 6 p.m. Friday.

If you have information regarding this case, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To leave a tip online, click here.