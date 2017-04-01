Volunteers work to restore condemned theatre

Tish Lewis remembers what it was like to visit the Massac Theatre.

"You would always walk up to the wall and just stand there until your eyes adjusted so you wouldn't sit in somebody's lap," says Lewis. "But it's just the movies. It was just a big part of your life but of course you didn't have as much television back then."

Lewis says, back when it was 12 cents to see a movie.

The building first opened in 1938. It closed in 1978 and was condemned by 2007.

"It just broke my heart when I came in here and saw what a mess it was," says Lewis. "You want to bring everything back to like when you were a child."

Michael Hausman is a volunteer with Save the Massac Theatre. It's a local non-profit group working to restore the building and reopen it as an auditorium for the local high school and a movie theatre for the community.

"It's sad to see the theatre in the shape it's been in," says Hausman. "It's been neglected for so long."

Before it can be fixed, Hausman says nearly everything inside has to go.

"We've filled this dumpster with sheetrock and plumbing pieces," says Hausman. "Looks like we're going to throw some broken glass in it yet and just about anything that we've cut out that's trash, unusable."

"When I came in here this morning this whole floor was nothing but old sheet rock and wood," says Lewis.

Now, it's one step closer to looking like the theatre in Lewis' memories.

Community donations and grants are paying for the restoration. The next fundraiser is a pork burger lunch on April 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Massac Theatre in Metropolis, Illinois.