Dog causes one-car wreck on interstate

PADUCAH, KY-- A dog caused a wreck that closed one lane of I-24 east Saturday afternoon.

Kathalena Jackson was driving on Interstate 24 between the 14 and 15 mile markers in a 2003 Nissan Maxima when her dog that was riding in the back seat jumped into her lap.

She swerved, losing control of the car and crashed into the cable barrier.

Jackson was treated for non-incapacitating injuries and transported to Lourdes Hospital.

The eastbound lanes were reduced to one lane for approximately 45 minutes.