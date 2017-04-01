Louisville police honor fallen officer with procession

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville police have held a procession through the city for an officer who died after a crash during a high-speed chase.



A police procession Saturday escorted Officer Nick Rodman's casket, draped in the American flag, to Arch L. Heady.



The Courier-Journal reports that a public visitation will be there Monday.



The funeral Tuesday will take place at Southeast Christian Church. Burial and graveside services will immediately follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.



Police say the chase began March 28 after police received calls about shots fired and arguing in a neighborhood west of downtown.



Rodman died in the hospital the day after the crash.



The suspect was involved in the wreck and hospitalized. Police say he'd be booked on charges including murder, domestic violence assault, wanton endangerment and fleeing police.

