SIU completes second spring scrimmage

The Saluki football team held a crisp, 60-play scrimmage on Saturday morning that featured stand-out performances by a handful of players on both sides of the ball.



Quarterback Sam Straub looked sharp, completing 12-of-17 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. After over-throwing a deep ball to wide receiver Darrell James on the first series, he came back and connected on two long strikes to James on the third series. First, he threw a laser into a tight window for a gain of 27 yards. On the next play, he found James again on the sideline, who broke free for a 30-yard touchdown.



James, a junior who caught 28 passes last season, had four catches today for 72 yards.



"Darrell has shown flashes to be an All-Conference type receiver in our league," head coach Nick Hill said. "Can you put 11, 12, 13 games in a row? That's what we've challenged him to do."



Sophomore wideout Landon Lenoir is also emerging as a top receiving threat. The brother of Western Illinois star receiver Lance Lenoir, Landon has 15 catches combined in SIU's two scrimmages, including seven for 85 yards today. His final catch went for 38 yards and a touchdown on a deep post throw from Straub. Lenoir had to leap to make the grab in traffic and wrestle the ball away from the defender.



"Landon's probably been the most-improved guy from the freshman year to his second," Hill said. "He's taken that next step. He's a confident kid. I think that comes from the family he's from. His brother has set the ceiling pretty high. He wants to make his own name."



Junior college transfer Raphael Leonard also made a spectacular catch on a perfectly thrown 24-yard pass by Tanner Hearn.



One of the top priorities of spring ball for the offense is developing a consistent ground attack. Former walk-on Jonathan Mixon continues to impress. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound tailback went for 32 yards on his first play from scrimmage and had 10 carries for 71 yards on the day. He was especially strong running between the tackles when the offense was backed up to its own 1 yardline.



"He's a bigger back that we need," Hill said. "He can fill that role of a guy that can be a closer, like he did at the end of the season. He can be an every-down back because he catches the ball really well."



Defensively, the Salukis picked up drive-ending sacks from two of their young defensive ends — redshirt freshman Jordan Berner and sophomore Jake Summers. They also had seven quarterback hurries. The only turnover of the scrimmage was produced by cornerback James Ceasar, who picked off an overthrown ball by Hearn.



One area of concern for Hill was penalties. The defense jumped offsides four times.



"We led the league in penalty yardage (last year)," he said. "Third-down penalties on defense was huge and killed us last year. That's the mental part of the game, being able to be locked in. Three or four times that happened today. That's a mindset."



The Salukis have two more practices next week and then wrap up the spring season with the annual Spring Game at 2 p.m. next Saturday.

Courtesy: SIU Athletics

