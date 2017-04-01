UTC to let more Georgia, Alabama students pay in-state rate

Murray State University President Bob Davies calls the outcome of an explosion that happened in a dormitory on campus last week "extremely fortunate," in a letter to the campus Monday.More
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More
Brendt Allen Christensen, who earned a master's degree in physics from U of I this year, is charged in the June 9 abduction of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang.More
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.More
Shawnee National Forest has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Field Archaeology program to dig up new details about Miller Grove, a pre-Civil War settlement of freed African Americans in Pope County, Illinois.More
