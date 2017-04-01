UTC to let more Georgia, Alabama students pay in-state rate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will offer its regional tuition rate this fall to freshmen and sophomores from nearby Georgia and Alabama counties.



The Times Free Press reports that those students can pay in-state tuition plus 25 percent of the out-of-state rate.



The eligible counties include Catoosa, Dade, Fannin, Murray, Walker and Whitfield in Georgia and Jackson in Alabama.



Juniors and seniors at UTC have paid the regional rate since 2007. The offer was expanded in 2009 to graduate students.



UTC has yielded more than $3 million in tuition from those students.



UTC spokesman Chuck Cantrell says there were 179 students on the regional rate in fall 2016.



UTC Chancellor Steve Angle says those students and families just beyond state lines are part of the Chattanooga community.