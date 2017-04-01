Police searching for information on car theft suspect

Paducah Police are searching for information about a man they say stole a car from the Lourdes Hospital parking lot.

Saturday at 4:55 PM, a Lourdes Hospital employee called saying they saw a white man, early to mid 20's, with brown hair, tattoos covering his left arm, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans enter a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van parked in the parking lot and flee the area.

The van was later found parked in the road at Pecan Drive and Alben Barkley Dr. unoccupied.

Paducah Police say if you have any information about the man or where he could be call police.