Two car-crash injures one, kills another

One man is dead after two cars crashed into each other in Calloway County.

Saturday around 4:30, deputies received 911 calls about a two car accident at the intersection of Kirksey Highway and Palmer Road in the Kirksey area.

Stephen Reed, 35 of Dexter was entrapped in his car and transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Reed's passenger, Bradley Donnell, 25 of Hardin was transported to the Murray Calloway County Hospital then later flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the other car, Linda Beach, 50 of Murray was not injured in the accident.

Witnesses say that Reed's car was traveling on Palmer road and accelerated when approaching a stop sign at Kirksey. Beach's car was traveling north on Kirksey Highway approaching Palmer Road. Reed's car failed to stop at the stop sign which caused the crash. Reed's vehicle then struck a house at the corner of Washer Road and Kirksey Highway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts.