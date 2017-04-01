Deputies confiscate several drugs after 2 separate traffic stops

The Calloway County Sheriff's office confiscated several drugs from two separate incidents early Saturday morning.

The first, deputies pulled over a car at the intersection of KY highway 121 and Kirksey Road. The driver was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs First Offense. Deputies searched the car and found a small quantity of meth, a synthetic drug, and drug parphernalia. Deputies also found property reported stolen from a separate investigation. They arrested Joshua E. Mohler, 36 of Murray. He faces several drug charges. A passenger, Theresa K. Hitchcock, 53 of Sedalia was also charged with multiple drug charges. Both were taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

The second, deputies received a call of an erratic driver traveling south on US641 North. Deputies pulled the car over and initially charged the driver with carless driving. After further investigation, a quantity of LSD and Marijuana was found in the car. Clayton W. Voges, 19 of St Louis, MO faces several drug charges and was lodged in the Calloway County Detention Center.