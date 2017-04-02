Kentucky's Rabbit Hash General Store reopens after fire

BURLINGTON, Ky. - A northern Kentucky landmark that was destroyed by fire is back in business.



The Kentucky Enquirer reports a large crowd showed up for Saturday's grand reopening at the Rabbit Hash General Store in Boone County.



The store, owned by the Rabbit Hash Historical Society and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was destroyed by fire in February 2016. It had been in operation since 1831.



Historical Society President Don Clare says the reopening left him with "positive vibes."

