Arrest made in Facebook live sexual assault case

Chicago Police have charged the first of several juveniles for gang raping a teenage girl live on Facebook.

A 14-year-old-male has been arrested and charged with felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, manufacturing child pornography, and disseminating child pornography. At least 40 people viewed the rape while it was airing live on Facebook in March. None of those individuals informed police.

Officials first learned about the incident from the victim's mother. A press conference was held today about the investigation. According to police, the victim knew one of the offenders, and may have been lured to a residence. They say she was not allowed to leave and did not consent to what occurred.

Following the assault, the victim received harassing messages on social media, causing the victim more distress. Authorities say the investigation is slow because of the trauma inflicted on the victim.

There's a second juvenile warrant that is out there and police expect that individual to be arrested soon. A detective with the case says they still have several other offenders that they need to identify and arrest, as well.

Police say five to six boys were involved in the gang rape, and one adult is suspected. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Because of their ages, police are not permitted to release the names of the suspects.

The victim was last seen on March 19th. Police say the incident also occurred on March 19th. The mother received photos of the incident and approached police on March 20th. The victim was found on the street by detectives on March 21st.