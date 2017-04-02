Tater Day teaches local boy how to make, manage money

Tater Day is doing more than bringing families and friends together, it's teaching a local boy how to handle money.

Aaron Adams says it's never too early to learn the value of a dollar.

"Me, I'm going to be proud of myself for doing this," says Aaron.

Aaron set up shop in front of his home in Marshall County, selling drinks to people walking by. At 6-years-old, he's the youngest unofficial vendor at Tater Day.

"Yesterday was practice and today I'm getting good at it," says Aaron.

With fried food on every corner, Aaron says he knows what his customers what.

"Bottled water for one dollar and can drinks for 75 cents," says Aaron.

Aaron's mom, Juanita Stewart, says the experience is teaching her son money management while sharpening his math skills.

"It's important for me to do that for my kid," says Stewart. "I want him to understand what it means to not only make money but to make change because so many people rely on their smart phones."

Aaron says he's going to put all the money he's made into savings.

"We keep this change so when I get bigger, I can get a car."

Tater Day wraps up on Monday with the big parade starting at 11 a.m. Click here for the full list of events.