One person killed in I-57 southbound crash

Accident closes I-57 Southbound between Benton and West Frankfort

The crash that closed I-57 southbound between Benton and West Frankfort, IL killed one person.

Illinois State Police say around 3PM Sunday Lauren M. Reeves from Cabot, Arkansas was driving near mile marker 67 when another driver, Franklin Raymond Reid of Emory, TX driving a semi truck crossed through the center median and hit Reeves head on.

Reeves was killed on impact.

Charges are pending investigation.

At the time of this report, I-57 Southbound between Benton (Exit 71) and West Frankfort (Exit 65) remains closed.