MSU tuition, fee increases capped at 5 percent

The Council on Postsecondary Education set tuition and fee ceilings for Kentucky Universities for the 2017-2018 school year.

The ceilings limit tuition and mandatory fee increases to 3 to 5 percent and include:

3 percent for Western Kentucky University

4 percent for the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University

5 percent for Eastern Kentucky University, Kentucky State University, Morehead State University and Murray State University.

In a statement sent to us a Murray State spokesperson says, “Murray State University is supportive of the 2017-18 tuition and mandatory fee ceiling approved by The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. We believe these rates strike the right balance between keeping costs affordable for students and their families, while providing adequate funding for our campuses to address fixed and unavoidable current and future funding needs. University officials are currently determining a proposed budget, inclusive of tuition rates, for the 2017-18 academic year.”

This does not mean the universities are required to increase tuition and/or fees.

The ceiling for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System was set at $6 per credit hour, a 3.9 percent increase.

The University of Louisville voted not to increase tuition next year, so a ceiling was not set for the university.

Council President Bob King said, “Setting tuition ceilings is not something we take lightly. After a very thorough process, we believe these rates strike the right balance between keeping costs affordable for students and their families, while providing adequate funding for our campuses to address fixed and unavoidable budget challenges.”

Even with the additional tuition revenue, campuses will face an $11.5 million shortfall for the 2017-18 year.

A factor that contributed to setting the tuition ceilings was the expectation that employer-paid contributions in the Kentucky Employment Retirement System (KERS) will continue to increase. According to CPE, between 2011-12 and 2016-17, the mandated increases in campus contributions grew from $30.2 million to $72 million, or 138 percent.

Only two campuses, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville, do not have employees who participate in KERS.

The tuition action also allows campuses to submit market competitive tuition and fee rates for graduate, professional and online courses.