Livingston County road closed for bridge construction

A portion of a Livingston County road will be closed for bridge work this week.



On Monday around 7:00 a.m., KY 866/Paradise Road will be closed at the Gum Creek Fork Bridge.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews need the road closed for the final stages of construction on the bridge.



Ky 866/Paradise Road is expected to be closed until about 3:00 p.m. on Friday.



There will be no marked detour.