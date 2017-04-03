Six things to know- 4/3/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Severe weather hit the south, killing a mother and daughter, and leaving destruction across several states. Straight line winds caused a lot of damage to buildings in Texas. A tornado is being blamed for the deaths at a mobile home park in Louisiana.



We'll be following the case against Mayfield chiropractor Douglas McAdoo. He is expected to appear in court today. McAdoo originally faced 13 charges but a grand jury indicted him on three. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The man accused of murdering a local mother is expected in a Graves County courtroom today. Police say Ezell Miller shot and killed Lauren Alexander in her home last year after getting into an argument with her.



The Senate judiciary committee votes on the president's pick for the Supreme Court today. Committee members will vote on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch. His nomination is expected to advance to the full Senate later this week.



Henry County Schools in Henry County, Tennessee will be closed Monday. There are reports of power lines and trees across many roads throughout the county.



This week is Glow Orange Week. It is to increase the awareness about work zone safety in construction zones on the roads in Kentucky. You can show your support by lighting up your home or business with orange. The Federal Highway Administration says one person dies every 13 hours in a work zone.