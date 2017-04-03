Trooper Island gets donation from National Corvette Museum

Money raised during a fundraiser will help make sure underprivileged kids in Kentucky have a chance to experience summer camp.



The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green donated $13,500 to Kentucky State Police’s Trooper Island Camp last Thursday.



Money was raised through a fundraising event. The event took corvette enthusiasts through a multi-day road tour of the state. Participants stopped at many iconic Kentucky locations including Kentucky Horse Park and Rupp Arena, the home of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.



Half of the proceeds from the fundraiser went to Trooper Island, while the other half went to the National Corvette Museum.



The National Corvette Museum has been raising money for Trooper Island since 2010.



