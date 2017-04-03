Date set for Ezell Miller's murder trial

A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering a local mother.



Ezell Miller faces several charges including murder and first degree burglary.



Investigators say Ezell Miller shot and killed Lauren Alexander in her home in Graves County last year after getting into an argument with her.



Miller admits to going to Alexander's home because he thought another man was there.



He says the gun went off after they started arguing.



A trial review is set for July 10.



The trial for just the homicide case is set for September 26-28, while the trial for the rest of his charges are set for November 7-9.