Trial date set for local chiropractor charged with sexual abuse

GRAVES COUNTY, KY -

A trial date has been set for the case against Mayfield chiropractor Douglas McAdoo.

McAdoo is accused of sexually abusing some of his patients. 

The victims say they were touched inappropriately.

He originally faced 13 charges but a Graves County grand jury indicted him on three.

McAdoo has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His trial is set for Nov. 7 through Nov 9. 

