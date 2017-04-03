Child abuse prevention underlined with pinwheel planting

Your child's safety is even more of a priority. McCracken County and Paducah city leaders declared April Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month at Paducah Day Nursery on Monday. Child abuse is more common than you might think.

The little ones at Paducah Day Nursery let their light shine Monday by planting blue pinwheels. They're a symbol to raise awareness of child abuse, to help protect them and other children.

Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Leigh Ann Dycus says many people don't realize how many cases are making their way through the courts. “It’s disheartening," she says. "We're seeing this rise in numbers, and we're doing everything we can every day, along with law enforcement agencies, to fight this epidemic.”

According to a state department, more than 26,000 children were abused or neglected in Kentucky last year. If you have a hard time imagining how many kids that is, it’s enough to fill 400 school buses.

Child Watch Executive Director Janie Criner says, as a community, it’s important for everyone to collaborate. “We all play a role in the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Even the best parents and guardians cannot be with their kids 24 hours a day. It’s impossible," she says.

Criner says they can't talk about the abuse cases that involve children, but that doesn't mean people should forget about the terrible things they go through. “It really is so close to us in our community," she says. "It's confidential. We can't talk about the horrific things that are going on.”

Because everyone has a role when helping raise a child, Criner says they're always asking for more volunteers and CASA advocates to help with different abuse cases. There will be another opportunity to plant pinwheels at Lourdes hospital at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, on the Lourdes Main Lawn, where the hospital sets up its Nativity scene at Christmastime.