Conservation district giving away tee seedlings in Graves County

Are you looking to plant some trees in your yard this year? The Graves County Conservation District has announced it will give away free seedlings during two days this week.

The Graves County Conservation District says it will give tree seedlings away from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on April 6 and 7, or until it runs out of seedlings. The event will be in the front parking lot of the USDA Department of Agriculture office at 1000 Commonwealth Drive in Mayfield.

There is a limit of one tree bag per person, which includes one seedling each of the following species: one year dogwood, southern red oak, eastern red bud, yellow poplar, white oak, and black walnut.

The conservation district stresses that the trees will be given on a first come, first served basis, and you cannot reserve them or put a hold on them. The district also says no trees will be given away before 9 a.m.