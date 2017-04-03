Chandler Named OVC Pitcher of the Week

Senior right-handed pitcher Clay Chandler has been voted the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week.



Chandler played hero twice this week for the Redhawks. He made his second career appearance out of the pen and earned the save at Missouri on Tuesday. He pitched one and two-thirds scoreless innings and struck out three of the six batters he faced en route to his first Redhawk save.



In his Saturday start, Chandler pitched seven scoreless innings against Austin Peay, allowing only two hits to the Govs. Chandler anchored the staff for the Redhawks' first shutout of the season on Saturday and first of APSU since 2003. He struck out eight total hitters on the week and walked only one batter in 8.2 innings of work.



This is Chandler's fourth OVC weekly honor in his second year in a Redhawk uniform.



Chandler's 2.66 ERA ranks second in the league this season and is holding opponents to a .236 batting average which ranks sixth. He leads the league with 47.1 innings pitched and has notched five wins, already topping his win total from last season.

