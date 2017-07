The Barbecue on the River Board of Directors says it's accepting application for the beer gardens for this year's barbecue festival in downtown Paducah.

The board says application for operators at the Barbecue on the River Beer Gardens are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at 321 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001.

For more information, email info@bbqontheriver.org or call 270-534-5951.

We have included the PDF of the application below this story.