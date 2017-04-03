Memorial service scheduled for Gladman Humbles

He described himself as a man of many hats. Paducah's first black firefighter, Gladman Humbles, died Thursday at the age of 86.

The Korean war veteran also served as president of the local NAACP. Current chapter president J.W. Cleary remembers Humbles as his mentor.

"If he could help somebody as he traveled along, then his living wouldn't be in vain. And that's what he really, he really lived that, because of the fact it didn't matter whether you were white or whether you were black. He just wanted to see that people had equal opportunity," Cleary says.

A memorial service is set for Gladman Humbles for 1 p.m. on April 8 at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah. Arrangements are being handled by Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home.