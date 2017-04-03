Work begins on new grocery store in Cairo

When the sole grocery store in town, Wonder Market, closed in 2015, it left many in the community without a place to buy fresh produce.

Harriet Payton and Mable Hollis say they've had to drive out of town — sometimes out of state — to buy groceries ever since the only grocery store in Cairo, Illinois, closed. They are excited to see a new store open in their town.

Soon, people living in Cairo, Illinois, will once again have access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Over the past year and a half, people in the small community have gotten used to driving out of town for groceries or to do without.

"It was devastating," said Mable Hollis. She and Harriet Payton both drive out of town — sometimes out of state — to buy groceries. Many in town without access to transportation simply buy what they can at the Dollar General down the road, but they don’t sell fresh produce.

"They don't have them at the dollar store. So, we have to go out of town to get the main meals that we need," Payton said.

On Monday morning Cairo, CEO Sterling Moody and the crew with Harvest Market met with community members including Payton and Hollis. In just a few months, the company plans to open a new grocery store there. Demolition crews began digging in, but it will take time.

"Cleaning the building out so we can get the architect to draw it up, so we can get a grocery store here for Cairo," said Moody. When it’s finished, Harvest Market will house a health food market with items specifically catered to the Cairo community, as well as a beauty supply store. Moody said the company homes to have everything up and running by September.

"I never thought I'd have such height of jubilation about a grocery store, but I'm at that point," said Mayor Tyrone Coleman.

Coleman said it’s taken hard work from people in the community and city leaders to get to this point, but it’s been something the community has fought to regain since the old grocery store closed down.

"It's just an exciting day to see this actually move forward," Coleman said.

And he’s not the only one looking forward to it.

"Very much so!" Hollis said.

"We can't wait! That's why I keep telling them to push it up, push it up," Payton said, laughing with Hollis. The pair say it’s been a long time coming, but good things are in store for Cairo. Having a grocery store they can all be proud to shop in is well worth the wait.