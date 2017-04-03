Willie Holsapple rear-ended driver 5 months before crash that killed Van Newberry

Five months before Willie Holsapple hit former Judge Executive Van Newberry while Newberry was riding a bike on Old Cairo Road in October, he rear-ended another person in Ballard County. The crash report says it happened because Holsapple didn’t see the car in front of him.

I uncovered 11 car crashes involving Holsapple since 2006, including the one that killed Newberry. A May 2016 report says Holsapple rear-ended someone on a straight road in daylight. It explicitly says Holsapple didn’t see the car in front of him.

Holsapple is charged with second degree manslaughter in Newberry's death. He also faces charges relating to falsified documents sent to the Driver’s License Medical Review Board.

Newberry was killed on Old Cairo Road in October 2016. There is no evidence that Holsapple tried to swerve to miss Newberry. There was nothing in his system that would have influenced his driving. Police believe he did, however, know he couldn’t see well enough to drive.

Nine of the 11 crash reports do not specifically place blame on Holsapple. In some reports, Holsapple was hit by other drivers. A couple of them say it was his word against other driver's about to actually caused the wreck.

Holsapple doesn’t have a driver's license as part of his bond in the Newberry case.

In 2005 and 2015, Holsapple was charged with driving under the influence. Both of those charges were dropped. Holsapple was involved in the 1999 crash that killed Oscar Cross. County Commissioner and former Deputy Coroner Jerry Byer says the car Cross was in pulled out in front of Holsapple, and the two cars T-boned.

Holsapple’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 8 for a pretrial conference in McCracken County.