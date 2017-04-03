Work on $2M multi-use trail connecting Calvert City to state park begins soon

$2 million of your tax dollars are going to a trail that would eventually allow you to walk or ride a bike from Calvert City to Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. The trail is part of a larger project to revamp U.S. 62 and its interchange with Interstate 24.

The project has been in the works for more than a year, and now the city is set to award a bid next week to start work on the first mile.

The Lampkins deal with the traffic on a detour caused by road construction in Calvert City.

"We live in Grand Rivers, but we shop here a lot," Lampkin said.

Mitch Lampkin says if he had the option, he might just walk from Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

"I see a lot of people walking, especially at the dam. It would be good if they could use it here locally and then walk down to the dam," Lampkin said.

Lampkin is talking about a trail that's been in the works in Calvert City for more than a year. Now the design work is done and permits are in place.

"You pay tax money for projects that benefit you, and this benefits a great segment of the population," said Calvert City Mayor Lynn Jones.

Overall, Marshall County scored well on a recent report ranking the health of counties in each state, but it did score below the state average in having access to physical activities. A new trail could help improve that score.

"Parents will be able to get out and get their kids outside off the couch, get a way from those gizmo gadgets," Jones said.

The city is paying $2 million for a portion of the trail that runs from Memorial Park to the McDonald's on U.S. 62.

The state will pay for the rest as part of efforts to revamp the U.S. 62 interchange, where work is already being done to make the on-ramp safer.

If he's up for it, Lampkin is ready to try a new route, walking into Calvert City. "If we have enough energy," Lampkin laughed.

The first mile of the trail runs from Memorial Park to Old Park. Once the city awards a construction bid for that portion next week, the mayor says work would start in the next 30 days.

Jones expects the first mile to be completed in August, and work on the rest would pick back up in the spring.

The state's portion of the trail is part of the state's bigger project to reconstruct the I-24/Purchase Parkway Interchange.



All that work is supposed to be completed in July 2018. The westbound on-ramp from U.S. 62 onto I-24 has been closed since December, forcing drivers to take a detour. That won't be open until July 2018 when all the work is completed.