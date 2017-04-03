Rain holds off for 2017 Tater Day Parade

People lined the streets of Benton, Kentucky, Monday for the 174th Tater Day Parade.

Thankfully, the rain held off, so people could enjoy the morning lined up along Main Street. There were marching bands, plenty of old cars, and hundreds of riders on horseback.

This year's grand marshal was Judy Jaco, who has attended nearly every Tater Day Parade since 1934.

Cotton Riley has attended the festival for more than six decades. He says he has seen a change over the years. "It's a lot different. They use to have old, traditional things like horse pulls and old-timey stuff —trade horses and stuff," he recalls.

Tater Day was first held 174 years ago, when folks would gather at the courthouse square to trade sweet potatoes.