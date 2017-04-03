Multiple mayoral races, other elections in Local 6 area Tuesday - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Multiple mayoral races, other elections in Local 6 area Tuesday

By Staff report

Voters in Illinois and Missouri will head to the polls Tuesday to decide dozens of local elections. Key races include a proposition in Franklin County, Illinois, on whether to raise sales taxes to build a new courthouse.

Voters in Carbondale will decide who's on the city council.

There are several mayoral races, including one in Metropolis.

