Lawrence chasing hits record at Murray State

As Murray State chases a spot in this years Ohio Valley Conference tournament, Tyler Lawrence is chasing a record of his own.

The catcher is just three hits away from breaking the career hits record at Murray State. Lawrence trails Wes Cunningham who finished his career with 237 hits.

Lawrence has hit a slump in the Racers last two games against Jacksonville State going 0-6 at the plate.

"You try your best not to let it be distracting, you try to block it out as best as you can," Lawrence said. "To say it has never crossed my mind would be a lie. I really just think I am trying to focus on trying to do everything for the team right now."

As a senior, Lawrence admits that the success he has had just to get him this opportunity was not expected.

"Coming into a division one school, I would have never expected to break any records at a division one college," he said. "This is exciting."

Lawrence and the Racers will next be on the field on Tuesday afternoon against Western Kentucky.

