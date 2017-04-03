McConnell stops short of pledging rule change - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

McConnell stops short of pledging rule change

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Democrats' planned filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is a "new low" but stopped short of saying he will change Senate rules to confirm him.
    
McConnell has strongly indicated - but hasn't said outright - that he will change Senate rules so that Gorsuch can be confirmed with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber. Sixty votes are now required. McConnell has said Gorsuch will be confirmed, and how that happens depends on what Democrats do.
    
Forty-two Democrats say they will vote to block Gorsuch, one more than needed.
    
Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, McConnell said: "It's not too late for our Democratic colleagues to make the right choice."
    
The Judiciary Committee approved Gorsuch's nomination Monday, sending it to the full Senate.
 

