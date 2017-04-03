Trump offers condolences after bomb kills 11 in Russia

The Kremlin says U.S. President Donald Trump has called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer condolences over the St. Petersburg subway bombing.

The Kremlin's statement said Trump offered condolences to the families of the victims of Monday's blast and asked Putin to convey his support for the Russian people. It said Putin thanked Trump for the expression of solidarity.

It added that the two leaders voiced a shared view that "terrorism is an evil that must be fought jointly."

Monday's explosion ripped through a subway train in St. Petersburg, killing 11 and wounding 45 as Putin was visiting the city, his hometown.