Jackson County prepares for local election

On Tuesday thousands of people in southern Illinois will vote for who they think should lead their communities. Sarah Taylor of Carbondale says that this is an opportunity that should not be taken for granted.

"People die in other countries trying to get the right to vote, so I think we should take advantage of it," said Sarah Taylor.

Jackson County is preparing for this election a little differently than past elections. A new law now allows grace period registration and voting.

"On election day now in Illinois, you can still register, change your address and vote on the same day," said the Jackson County Clerk and Recorder Larry Reinhardt.

Reinhardt says the turnout for the local elections is not as high as the national elections, but he says that they are just as relevant.

"These races are more important to local taxpayers than probably any other election or any other race on the ballot. Just simply because these are the races that control our property taxes," said Reinhardt.

When Taylor votes on Tuesday, she says she plans to vote for the candidate who has the best interest of her community at heart.

The polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.