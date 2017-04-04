Officials say Russian attack was suicide bombing

Russian investigators say they believe a suicide bomber was behind a deadly attack on the subway in Russia's second-largest city on Monday.



A blast inside a train on the St. Petersburg subway claimed 14 lives and injured dozens.



The Investigative Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that they suspect that a man whose body fragments they found in the train was a suicide bomber. The committee said they identified him but would not release the details in the interests of the probe.



Earlier, Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security identified a suspect as Kyrgyz-born Russian Akbarzhon Dzhalilov. It is unclear whether the Russian and Kyrgyz statements referred to the same man.