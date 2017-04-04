Lane and load width restrictions on bridge near Lake City, KY this week

There will be lane and load width restrictions on the US 62/US 641 Cumberland River Bridge at Lake City this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be on the bridge doing a detailed inspection.



The bridge will be down to one lane with a 10 feet load width restriction. Traffic will be controlled by a flagger.



The inspection is expected to take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every day until Friday.