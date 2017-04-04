Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tennessee

The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit.More
The Democratic-controlled House scheduled override votes for Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move forward with his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in one bill. McConnell says he isn't confident as to how the plan will turn out.
A major credit-rating agency has put Illinois under review for a rating downgrade even if lawmakers override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a long-elusive budget deal.
A top House Democrat says lawmakers intend to attempt an override of a budget-package veto in that chamber Thursday.
The DeVry University chain of for-profit colleges has agreed to a $455,000 settlement over allegations that it misled students.
Video newly obtained by Local 6 Wednesday afternoon shows the moment of the explosion that happened last week in a dorm at Murray State University.
Murray State University President Bob Davies calls the outcome of an explosion that happened in a dormitory on campus last week "extremely fortunate," in a letter to the campus Monday.
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.
26-year-old Dakota Fields was one of two people injured in a blast at the New Richmond dormitory.
