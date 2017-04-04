Six things to know - 4/4/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Russian investigators say they believe a suicide bomber was behind a deadly attack on the subway in Russia's second-largest city on Monday. A blast inside a train on the St. Petersburg subway claimed 14 lives and injured dozens.



Our community will say a final goodbye to longtime WPSD-TV anchor and journalist Tom Butler. His visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - Noon at the Heartland Worship Center. The funeral is also at the Worship Center and will be at 1:00 p.m. Tom died Friday at the age of 79.



Leave yourself some extra time if you drive on US 62 near the Cumberland River bridge. Starting this morning at 8:00 a.m., crews are doing a detailed inspection of the bridge. Crews will be there until 3:00 p.m. each day through Friday.



Road closures are happening in McCracken County today. Crews will be replacing pipes. The closures are happening on Pool Road between Lane Road and Rosewood Drive in Paducah, and Kloss Lane west of Contest Road from Noon - 4:00 p.m.



A competency hearing for the man accused in a stabbing death at Dolly McNutt Plaza is expected today in McCracken County. Andy McAmis is accused of fatally stabbing Harold Bone in 2015.



We will be following elections in Missouri and Illinois today. Key races include a proposition in Franklin County, Illinois on whether to raise sales tax to build a new courthouse. Voters in Carbondale will decide who is on the city council. There are several mayoral races, including one in Metropolis. We'll have the latest updates on air and online.