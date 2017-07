Next month, Discovery Park of America will be holding their 4th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta.



To help get everyone ready, they'll be hosting a free interest meeting Tuesday night.



The meeting, being held at 5:30 p.m. in the LEC Room, will discuss the best ways to build a cardboard boat. Those who attend can also pick up a registration packet.



This year's race is on Saturday, May 13. For more information, including registration, click here.