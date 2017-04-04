Local manufacturer to expand, create 50 new jobs

A Paducah manufacturer is expanding.



Paducah Economic Development announced that UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries Inc. (UWH) will be expanding its plant in Paducah.



The company, which produces aluminum parts and assemblies, says it is expanding because of an increase demand for aluminum components from the automotive industry.



The 56,000 square foot expansion will include machining centers, robotics, and additional fabrication equipment. Total investment is estimated to be at $3.3 million.



The expansion is also expected to create 50 new jobs by July 2018.