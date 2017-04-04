Missing Jackson, Missouri mother and son found safe in St. Louis

UPDATE: The Jackson Police Department say Kelli Burnell and her son, Presely Thomas, were both found in St. Louis and are safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a mother and son after they left to go to a doctor's appointment and never came back.



The Jackson Police Department says 23-year-old Kelli Burnell and her son, 4-year-old Presely Thomas, went to a doctor’s appointment in Cape Girardeau on April 3rd.



They never showed up at the doctor's office and have not been heard from since.



Kelli was driving a white, 2000 Buick Century with Missouri License Plates KL6X6J. The vehicle has a 96.5 sticker in the back window.



If you have any information, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department (573) 243-3151.