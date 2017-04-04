Herrin, IL man charged with attempted murder after teen was found with multiple injuries

A Herrin, Illinois man is being charged with attempted murder after police found a teenager with multiple injuries.



On Monday, around 10:39 p.m., Carterville police officers were called to the 100 block of Van Wyck Square on report of a stabbing.



Officers found a 17-year-old male with multiple injuries. The suspect had fled the scene.



With the help of several other police departments, officers were able to find the suspect, 43-year-old Paul Jennings of Herrin, a short distance away.



Jennings was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening, self-inflicted wound.



After he was released, Jennings was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Williamson County Jail.



The victim was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.



Officers say the victim was injured in an altercation with Jennings and no other suspects are being sought.



An investigation is ongoing.

This story has been updated to include a mugshot of Jennings.