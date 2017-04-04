Support surges for smoking ban in Kentucky

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move forward with his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in one bill. McConnell says he isn’t confident as to how the plan will turn out.More
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move forward with his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in one bill. McConnell says he isn’t confident as to how the plan will turn out.More
Christian crisis pregnancy centers in some Chicago suburbs are challenging a change in an Illinois law that now requires medical professionals to notify pregnant patients of all their available options, including abortion.More
Christian crisis pregnancy centers in some Chicago suburbs are challenging a change in an Illinois law that now requires medical professionals to notify pregnant patients of all their available options, including abortion.More
How many people do you know who are addicted to opioids? Local doctors say it may be more than you think.More
How many people do you know who are addicted to opioids? Local doctors say it may be more than you think.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.More