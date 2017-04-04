Support surges for smoking ban in Kentucky

More than seven in 10 people in one of the nation's largest tobacco-producing states support a statewide smoking ban for most public places.



It's the highest level of support ever recorded in polling by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky since the group first asked the question in 2011. Anti-smoking advocates hope the numbers will fuel a renewed push for a public smoking ban in a state that leads the country in the number of tobacco-related cancer cases per 100,000 people.



But working against them is the state's population of smokers. More people smoke in Kentucky per capita than anywhere else in the country. And the state has a long history of tobacco growing that has sustained generations of farmers.

