Local man arrested after allegedly stabbing his brother

A man was arrested and charged with assault for allegedly stabbing his brother.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says just before 5:00 a.m. they were called to Jackson Purchase Medical Center on reports of a stabbing.



Deputies say 33-year-old William Blakey and 23-year-old Andrew Blakey were arguing at 1014 Ballard Road when Andrew allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed William in the stomach.



Deputies went to the home but did not find Andrew. Andrew was later found in Barlow in his mother's home.



He was arrested, charged with assault 1st degree, and taken to the Graves County Jail.



William was flown to a hospital in Nashville for further treatment.